Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds will have to pick up the pieces following Monday’s 5-1 defeat against Blackburn - but what changes could the interim head coach make?

Having lost seven of their last nine matches, the Black Cats are preparing for Saturday’s home fixture against Bristol City, who will travel to the North East following successive wins over Leicester and Plymouth. Here are some of the selection dilemmas Dodds will be weighing up ahead of the game:

Is Aji Alese ready to feature?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Dodds sticks with a back four, there aren’t many changes the interim head coach could realistically make in terms of personnel. Despite the collapse against Blackburn, Trai Hume, Dan Ballard and Luke O’Nien have been key players for the Black Cats this season, while Jenson Seelt, Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins remain unavailable due to injuries.

The main defensive question is whether Aji Alese will be ready to feature, after playing for the under-21s team against Huddersfield on Wednesday. Dodds said the 23-year-old would be in contention for the Bristol City fixture, yet the club won’t want to rush him back too soon after multiple injury setbacks.

Callum Styles has started Sunderland’s last two matches at left-back but was left vulnerable in the second half against Blackburn. Leo Hjelde is another option after starting the side’s last two matches on the bench.

What is the right balance in midfield?

Sunderland’s midfield was also overrun against Blackburn, as Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah were regularly put under pressure in possession against a proactive Rovers side. The Black Cats were regularly left exposed after conceding possession, with their opponents breaking quickly in numbers to exploit the space in front of them. Dodds will have to find a better balance in his team’s engine room, ensuring Sunderland take better care of the ball and aren’t left so wide open when they lose it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ekwah, who has shown his qualities this season, was someone who clearly struggled against Blackburn and could possibly do with a game out of the side, yet there are a lack of alternatives in the squad.

Corry Evans may be training again after returning from an ACL injury, yet it would be a huge ask to start the 33-year-old after over a year out. Chris Rigg, who came off the bench to score against Blackburn, appears to have a strong chance of being recalled but has been deployed off the right in recent weeks. Jobe Bellingham could drop back into midfield, yet the teenager has been Sunderland’s most effective player up front this season.

Which attacking players are ready to start?

Given he came off the bench against Blackburn and has trained with the team this week, it seems likely top scorer Jack Clarke will return to the starting XI against Bristol City.

Bradley Dack was also brought on against Rovers and played his part in Sunderland’s goal, which Rigg converted. If the 30-year-old is handed his first start since Boxing Day, it would probably be in the number 10 position in place of Adil Aouchiche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad