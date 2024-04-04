Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luke O’Nien says Sunderland’s squad aren’t thinking about who will be the club’s head coach next season.

Interim boss Mike Dodds is set to remain in charge for the side’s final six league games this term, with the team on a dismal run following Monday’s 5-1 defeat against Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Nien said after the game that himself and other players need to take responsibility for the result. Despite uncertainty about the head coach’s position, the defender also spoke highly of Dodds when discussing the head coach situation.

When asked how difficult it is not knowing who will be in charge next season, O’Nien replied: “It’s something we don’t think about. I know people might have perceptions of what they think of Mike Dodds. I think he’s exceptional, I really enjoy working under him.

“I think with time we will get it right but as a group we let him down (against Blackburn). There’s no beating around the bush, there’s no hiding it. He can give us the tactics, the training was great all week, but if we go out there and don’t do the non negotiables, which no one can coach, you just do it. You run, you keep the ball, you respect the game. If you don’t do that you don’t win games.