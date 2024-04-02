Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland legend Gary Bennett has expressed dismay at one of Mike Dodds' decisions on Easter Monday.

The Black Cats suffered an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, only the third time the club has conceded five at the Stadium of Light in a competitive fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland were two goals down at half-time with many supporters expecting changes at the break. However, interim head coach Mike Dodds opted to keep things as they were and the Black Cats quickly conceded another two.

With Sunderland four goals down against Blackburn Rovers at home, Dodds finally turned to his bench and brought on Chris Rigg, Bradley Dack and Jack Clarke. For Sunderland legend and BBC Radio Newcastle pundit Bennett, though, it was too little too late.

“You go 4-0 down, and then they decide to make a substitution," Bennett said of Dodds' decision. "Bring three subs on. What do you expect them to do when you’re 4-0 down?

“And then you put Jack Clarke on. You’re 4-0 down and you put Jack Clarke on. He could easily have had a recurrence of his injury. What do you want Jack Clarke to do? I’m puzzled.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad