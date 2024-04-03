Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s under-21s side came from behind to win 4-2 against Huddersfield in a Central League fixture.

The young Black Cats trailed 2-1 at half-time, with Luis Hemir scoring for the visitors, yet goals from Timothee Pembele, Tom Watson and Ben Middlemas gave Graeme Murty’s side the win.

Along with Pembele and Hemir, Mason Burstow and Aji Alese also started for Sunderland, who played with a goalkeeper trialist.

Alese has just returned from an injury setback and hasn’t featured for the Black Cats’ senior team since January. The 23-year-old could return to the matchday squad when Sunderland face Bristol City in the Championship at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

The under-21s side will now prepare for a trip to Wolves in Premier League 2 on Monday, April 8.