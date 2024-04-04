Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland forward Nazariy Rusyn has returned to training after missing the side’s last three matches with a calf issue.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury during last month’s match at Southampton, meaning he was sidelined for games against QPR, Cardiff and Blackburn. Rusyn was expected to be unavailable for a longer period of time but has trained alongside Sunderland’s first-team squad ahead of Saturday’s match against Bristol City.

Rusyn has made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland this season, scoring twice, after joining the club from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk last summer.