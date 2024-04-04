Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDJack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Jack Clarke playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play Bristol City - with five changes after Blackburn: Predicted XI gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Bristol City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Apr 2024, 08:45 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Bristol City - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn on Monday and have lost seven of their last nine matches. Bristol City, meanwhile, have won their last two games against Leicester and Plymouth to move two points above Sunderland in the Championship table.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face the Robins at the Stadium of Light:

The Sunderland goalkeeper was left badly exposed against Blackburn as all five goals were scored from close range.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started all 40 league games so far this season.

2. RB: Trai Hume

O’Nien took responsibility for his performance against Blackburn. The 29-year-old will be a key figure in the dressing room as Sunderland look to bounce back.

3. CB: Luke O’Nien

Ballard also had a tough afternoon against Blackburn but has been an important figure in Sunderland’s backline this season.

4. CB: Dan Ballard

