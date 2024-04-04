Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Bristol City - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn on Monday and have lost seven of their last nine matches. Bristol City, meanwhile, have won their last two games against Leicester and Plymouth to move two points above Sunderland in the Championship table.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face the Robins at the Stadium of Light:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland goalkeeper was left badly exposed against Blackburn as all five goals were scored from close range. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started all 40 league games so far this season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien took responsibility for his performance against Blackburn. The 29-year-old will be a key figure in the dressing room as Sunderland look to bounce back. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard also had a tough afternoon against Blackburn but has been an important figure in Sunderland’s backline this season. Photo: Frank Reid