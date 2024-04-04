The Black Cats were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn on Monday and have lost seven of their last nine matches. Bristol City have won their last two games against Leicester and Plymouth to move two points above Sunderland in the Championship table.
Here’s the latest Sunderland and Bristol City injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:
1. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after suffering an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder played for the under-21s side in recent weeks and could return to the squad. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Sam Bell (Bristol City) - OUT
The 21-year-old winger, who has made 33 Championship appearances this season, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a bad hamstring injury. Photo: Getty Images
3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - DOUBT
Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last three matches with a calf issue but has returned to training ahead of the Bristol City fixture. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) - OUT
Atkinson hasn't played for Bristol City's first team this season after suffering an ACL injury last term. The central defender is set to miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring issue. Photo: Alex Burstow