The latest Sunderland and Bristol City team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2024, 09:30 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Bristol City at the Stadium of Light – with injury issues for both sides.

The Black Cats were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn on Monday and have lost seven of their last nine matches. Bristol City have won their last two games against Leicester and Plymouth to move two points above Sunderland in the Championship table.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Bristol City injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

Evans is nearing his long-awaited first-team return after suffering an ACL injury in January last year. The midfielder played for the under-21s side in recent weeks and could return to the squad.

1. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT

1. Corry Evans (Sunderland) - DOUBT

The 21-year-old winger, who has made 33 Championship appearances this season, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a bad hamstring injury.

2. Sam Bell (Bristol City) - OUT

2. Sam Bell (Bristol City) - OUT

Rusyn has missed Sunderland's last three matches with a calf issue but has returned to training ahead of the Bristol City fixture.

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - DOUBT

3. Nazariy Rusyn (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Atkinson hasn't played for Bristol City's first team this season after suffering an ACL injury last term. The central defender is set to miss the rest of the campaign due to a hamstring issue.

4. Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) - OUT

4. Rob Atkinson (Bristol City) - OUT

