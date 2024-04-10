Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

The Black Cats recorded just 30 per cent possession but reduced Daniel Farke’s side to just one effort on target. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Sunderland given parking fine

Before the match, images emerged on social media of Sunderland’s first-team coach with a parking ticket. The coach was parked outside the Clayton Hotel, with a yellow sticker issued by Leeds City Council spotted on the windscreen.

Leeds’ Michael Beale gaffe

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds made two changes to his starting XI following the Black Cats’ goalless draw against Bristol City, with Timothee Pembele and Callum Styles replacing Adil Aouchiche and Leo Hjelde.

Yet on one of the big electric screens at Elland Road, under the words ‘head coach’ was the name ‘Michael Beale,’ who left Sunderland nearly two months ago after only 12 games in charge.

Chelsea loanee left out

There was only one change in Sunderland’s matchday squad as Abdoullah Ba returned to the bench in place of Mason Burstow. The Chelsea loanee looks highly unlikely to return to Wearside next season, leaving question marks over how much he’ll be involved for the remainder of the campaign.

Ex-Sunderland forward left out of the squad

Leeds boss Daniel Farke named an unchanged side following his team’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry, while former Sunderland forward Joe Gelhardt wasn’t even named in the squad.

The 21-year-old, who has only made eight Championship appearances this season, was on the cover of Leeds’ matchday programme and spoke about his time on Wearside during a club interview.

"It was very beneficial for me,” said Gelhardt when discussing his time at Sunderland. “It is a great club, a massive club in fact, and I played a lot of games in a row. For a young player to go and do it in a tough league like the Championship is a great experience."

Tim Robinson’s warning to Patick Bamford and Dan Ballard

Sunderland deployed a man-to-man marking system out of possession, meaning Dan Ballard was keeping tabs on Leeds forward Patrick Bamford.

The Black Cats defender was booked for an early foul on his opponent in the 23rd minute, yet their battle didn’t end there. Towards the end of the first half, the pair were involved in an off-the-ball tangle, with Bamford appearing to push Ballard, before the Sunderland defender left out a leg to trip the Leeds man. Referee Tim Robinson had a word with the pair, yet neither were cautioned.

Daniel Farke’s frustrations

While admitting his side hadn’t created enough opportunities to win the match, Leeds boss Daniel Farke criticised the officiating after his side were denied two penalties. Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a spot kick when Luke O’Nien handled the ball while jumping alongside Joe Rodon, while Farke felt Dan Ballard should have been penalised when Crysencio Summerville’s effort hit the defender’s arm.