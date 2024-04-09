Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Leeds United. Photo: Frank ReidAnthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Leeds United. Photo: Frank Reid
Anthony Patterson playing for Sunderland against Leeds United. Photo: Frank Reid

'Excellent': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Leeds United draw - including one 8/10

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ goalless draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.
By Phil Smith
Published 9th Apr 2024, 22:07 BST

Sunderland held automatic promotion chasers Leeds to a goalless draw at Elland Road – but who stood out for the Black Cats?

The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough despite piling on the pressure in the second half. Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Luke O’Nien on the arm inside the Black Cats’ box, yet the referee waved play on.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Elland Road:

Didn’t have many saves to make but dealt very well with a number of dangerous set pieces, clawing clear under pressure. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Didn’t have many saves to make but dealt very well with a number of dangerous set pieces, clawing clear under pressure. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Could hardly have been handed a tough full debut and stuck to his task well. A little hesitant at times but showed some pace and intent going forward and battled well out of possession. A real platform to build on. 7

2. Timothee Pembele - 7

Could hardly have been handed a tough full debut and stuck to his task well. A little hesitant at times but showed some pace and intent going forward and battled well out of possession. A real platform to build on. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Made some very good interventions but got away with one or two moments where he didn’t get to the ball and let Summerville in. A tricky task to man mark a player of such quality, and stuck to it. 6

3. Trai Hume - 6

Made some very good interventions but got away with one or two moments where he didn’t get to the ball and let Summerville in. A tricky task to man mark a player of such quality, and stuck to it. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Did exceptionally well to manage a tricky second half where his team were under a lot of pressure and he was on a yellow card. Defended very well with the odd loose pass. 7

4. Dan Ballard - 7

Did exceptionally well to manage a tricky second half where his team were under a lot of pressure and he was on a yellow card. Defended very well with the odd loose pass. 7 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandBlack CatsPhil SmithLeeds UnitedElland RoadLeedsLuke O'Nien