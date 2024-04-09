The hosts dominated possession but couldn’t find a breakthrough despite piling on the pressure in the second half. Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a penalty when the ball hit Luke O’Nien on the arm inside the Black Cats’ box, yet the referee waved play on.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Elland Road:
1. Anthony Patterson - 7
Didn’t have many saves to make but dealt very well with a number of dangerous set pieces, clawing clear under pressure. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Timothee Pembele - 7
Could hardly have been handed a tough full debut and stuck to his task well. A little hesitant at times but showed some pace and intent going forward and battled well out of possession. A real platform to build on. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Trai Hume - 6
Made some very good interventions but got away with one or two moments where he didn’t get to the ball and let Summerville in. A tricky task to man mark a player of such quality, and stuck to it. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Dan Ballard - 7
Did exceptionally well to manage a tricky second half where his team were under a lot of pressure and he was on a yellow card. Defended very well with the odd loose pass. 7 Photo: Frank Reid