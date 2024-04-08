Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds says Abdoullah Ba is in contention to return to the squad on Tuesday night after his surprise exclusion on Saturday afternoon.

Ba was not named in the matchday squad for the 0-0 draw with Bristol City but the interim head coach says his record of giving the 20-year-old opportunities shows how highly he rates him. Dodds said it was simply a decision about who he was more likely to deploy from the bench during the game, with Patrick Roberts always likely to be introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds says there is no wider issue with the forward who will travel to Elland Road for the clash with Leeds United, and expects a reaction from the youngster given the number of players now available in that position. Chris Rigg has impressed from the right flank and is likely to continue there for the time being.

“My personal opinion, Abdoullah isn't going to like the decision but I think it's a huge positive in terms of, we have competition for places, what competition in that area does is it creates more desire,” Dodds said.

“Competition is healthy and good. The decision was the decision. I really like Abdoullah. Prior to that game, I think I'd taken 10 games and started him in seven. It wasn't a personal thing, he wasn't in the game previously, he was on the bench. I wanted to make sure Aji was in the squad and trying to get him on the pitch was always in my head prior to the game. I just felt one of the attacking players had to miss out. Pat was back as well, I knew I was going to keep Riggy on for as long as possible. I didn't see an opportunity when I was going to get him on. That was nothing personal, he has a strong chance of being in the squad on Tuesday.

“When you pick the team, you try and predict your subs and before the game I didn't see him being one of those subs.”