Mike Dodds has confirmed that Nazariy Rusyn is unlikely to play a major part in the rest of Sunderland’s Championship campaign, with the forward yet to rejoin full training at the Academy of Light.

Rusyn has been absent in recent weeks with a calf problem and Dodds has confirmed that he will not return to the squad this week. The interim head coach is hopeful that he could be ready to feature at the end of the season.

“He’s not close,” Dodds said.

“He was out on the grass running today but he’s not with the group. He’s still going to be a couple of weeks and will probably be touch and go whether he’s back for the Sheffield Wednesday game.”

There are unlikely to be any significant changes to the Sunderland squad for the trip to Leeds United on Tuesday night, with Corry Evans, Dennis Cirkin and Elliot Embleton all still sidelined. Aji Alese is in contention to start after making a successful comeback against Bristol City at the weekend, while Dodds revealed that he is monitoring one or two fresh injury concerns ahead of the game at Elland Road.

Trai Hume is one of those doubts after playing through a minor knee issue on Saturday, but Dodds remains hopeful that there is enough time before the contest to allow adequate recovery.

“Trai picked up a little bit of a knock in the game but he got through it. There are one or two we are having to manage a little bit,” Dodds said.