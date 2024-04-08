Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says there may be opportunities for Sunderland's best young players before the end of the campaign but has again insisted that every minute will be earned on merit.

The Black Cats realistically have little to play for in the final five games of the season, starting with a difficult trip to Leeds United on Tuesday night. The interim head coach has said that his faith in Chris Rigg over recent weeks demonstrates his commitment to handing young players opportunities, but for now his focus is purely on trying to end the season with a positive run of results.

“The younger lads have been training with us regularly, and I think that’s really important in terms of their development," Dodds said.

"My background is developing players, and I think I’ve shown what I’m prepared to do with Chris Rigg. I gave Chris his first start against Leicester and played him against Southampton, two teams with Premier League budgets. Without blowing my own trumpet, I’ve shown that I will play young players in the big games. Playing young players is something I will never, ever not do. They will get an opportunity in terms of that – the door is open – but at the same time, you have to get a balance. You have to make sure the environment is right for them, and obviously off the back of a 5-1 defeat definitely wouldn’t be the right environment for a young player.

"Earning the right to play for this wonderful football club is important, you can’t just be given the right," Dodds added.

"I’ve said in previous press conferences, I don’t want the last five games to be an experiment. I want to win the last five games. Results haven’t gone how I want the results to go, but I’m not going to experiment in the last five games just for the sake of experimenting. If they get an opportunity, it will be completely deserved."