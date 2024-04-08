Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Leeds United - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats were held to a goalless draw against Bristol City on Saturday, with five league games remaining this season. Leeds are still in the hunt for automatic promotion but missed the chance to move top of the table when they were beaten 2-1 by Coventry on Saturday.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Leeds at Elland Road:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson kept his 11th cleat sheet of the season following the goalless draw against Bristol City and has started every league game since Sunderland’s promotion back to the Championship Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game this season. The 22-year-old has had a run of matches in his favoured right-back position in recent months. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
Sunderland’s captain made an excellent block on the line just before half-time against Bristol City, denying Robins playmaker Scott Twine. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard was unfortunate not to open the scoring against Bristol City as Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary made an excellent save in the first half. Photo: Frank Reid