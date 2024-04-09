Leeds United 0-0 Sunderland: Surprise debut, penalty fortune and impressive effort

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland held Leeds United to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night, with a battling performance and impressive defensive discipline.

Here’s the story of the game and its key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A SURPRISE DEBUT - AND AN UNSURPRISING START

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Timothee Pembele had not started a competitive fixture in an injury-hit first season on Wearside, and so it perhaps came as a something of a surprise that his full debut came against such a strong opponent and on a ground where they were yet to be beaten this season.

The logic became clear as the game kicked off, Leeds United quickly taking control of the ball and Sunderland happy for them to have it. Dodds had set his side up to mark man-for-man all over the pitch, leaving Hume tasked with dealing with the dangerous Crysencio Summerville. The home side were dominant withouyt any real cutting edge, Sunderland actually having the first half chance when Pembele advanced and put just too much on a cross to the back post. Clarke met it, but under pressure was always going to head over.

Leeds were getting only the occasional sight of goal, Rutter blazing an effort wide after nutmegging Dan Neil before trying to catch Patterson out from range. Summerville had a rare opening on the half hour mark when Hume slid in to try and nick the ball but missed, the winger cutting into the box but seeing his effort deflected wide of the far post.

SUNDERLAND GROW INTO THE CONTEST

Though they had been disciplined in the early stages Sunderland had struggled to really retain possession and get up the pitch, but that did begin to change moving into the latter stages of the half. They had a good opening when Neil cut infield and fed Rigg, whose effort on his weaker foot flew well over the bar. Neil had enjoyed a low key but excellent first half, showing calmness on the ball and snuffing out a number of attacks with well-timed challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUnderland then had created two half chances for their star forward as Clarke burst into the box, Melsier getting off his line well to make the block. Shortly after the winger has another shot from the egde of area - straight at Meslier but again encouraging for Sunderland.

Leeds’ best chance came right at the end of the half when a loose pass from Ballard allowed the hosts a rare chance to break, but Bamford blazed his effort wide. Ballard and Bamford had something of a running battle throughout the half, the defender on a yellow card and a rare area of concern throughout the opening 45. Neither side had had any significant chances in the half, but Sunderland will have been pleased with how they denied the hosts’ dangerous forwards time and space.

LEEDS BEGIN TO STEP IT UP

The second half began in much the same manner of the first, Leeds having all oft he ball but not doing a great deal with it. The home support were growing increasingly frustrated but as the hour mark approached, they began to rally behind their team as they started to show a level of urgency that they had struggled to find in the first half. Rutter had an effort deflected just wide as the pressure began to rise on Sunderland, forced into a number of fouls all over the pitch as they struggled to contain the home side.

Dodds turned to his bench and introduced Patrick Roberts, which almost yielded an immediate reward when the visitors nicked the ball in midfield and sprung Clarke clear. His low cross looked destined to find the substitute free at the back post, but Ampadu did superbly to recover and clear.

SUNDERLAND HAVE A MAJOR MOMENT OF FORTUNE

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts did get an effort away when his free kick was palmed clear by Meslier, but just a couple of minutes after the visitors were exceptionally fortunate to get away with a big penalty claim. O’Nien had done exceptionally well to deny Summerville a shot on goal in the box, but from the following corner he rose to compete with Rodon and clearly handled the ball well above his head. Leeds’ players were incredulous, but the referee waved play on. Replays showed it was a stonewall penalty.

BLACK CATS HOLD ON TO A CREDITABLE POINT

Sunderland had managed to retain an attacking threat of their own for large parts of the game but they were pushed back deep into their own half by the end of the contest. Leeds, though, struggled to create any further chances of real note thanks to some tenacious defending from the visitors.

Though they ended the game on top and clearly should have had a penalty awarded for O’Nien’s handball, Sunderland were decent value for their point given how well they had competed throughout the contest. This may have been their third 0-0 draw in five games but this was comfortably their most creditable performance, and appreciation of the away end throughout reflected that.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard, O’Nien; Pembele (Alese, 69), Neil, Ekwah, Styles; Clarke, Rigg (Roberts, 59), Jobe (Hemir, 90)

Subs: Bishop, Mundle, Ba, Aouchiche, Hjelde, Dack

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United XI: Meslier; Gray (Roberts, 82), Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Kamara (Gnonto, 71), Gruev; James (Piroe, 82), Rutter, Summerville; Bamford (Joseph, 82)

Subs: Darlow, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, Byram

Bookings: Ballard, 21 O’Nien, 45 Rigg, 57 Jobe, 61 Firpo, 69 Kamara, 69