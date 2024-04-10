Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke criticised the refereeing during his side's 0-0 draw with Sunderland but admitted that his side had not created enough chances to win the game.

Sunderland were fortunate not to concede a penalty when Luke O'Nien handled a Leeds United corner later in the game, while Farke also insisted that a penalty should have been in the first half when Dan Ballard deflected a Crysencio Summerville effort wide of the far post. The Leeds United boss also criticised the decision to award just three minutes of added time at the end of a half where both teams had used their full quota of substitutes.

However, he added that he and his side had to be 'self-critical' and had not forced enough saves from Anthony Patterson.

"Obviously after a draw the overall feeling is that we are a bit frustrated and disappointed, because we had the chance tonight to take a major step in the table," Farke said.

"If I'm honest I'm pleased with several things, and after [losing to] Coventry we returned to controlling and dominating the game completely. We turned back to a really good defensive performance, we controlled their counterattacks about from maybe ten minutes at the end of the first half. We didn't lose our nerve at the end and created a lot of pressure.

"We didn't create enough clear chances, that's why we didn't win. I also have to say that we were unfortunate with several decisions, it was a clear handball in the first half and in the second half - they should have been penalties. Three minutes added time also felt very harsh after ten substitutions, lots of timewasting and discussions. I don't know if we'd have scored if we had another couple of minutes because we were struggling to create today but I also got the feeling we were unfortunate with a lot of the decisions. But we didn't test the goalkeeper enough.