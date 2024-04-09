Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s Championship campaign is drifting towards a conclusion but the club’s search for a permanent successor to Michael Beale is ongoing.

So what’s the latest - who is in the frame and where does the search currently stand? And what can fans expect about the future? Here, we take a closer look at the key questions…

What's the current situation and why are Sunderland taking so long?

Having initially opted to give the role until Mike Dodds to the end of the season, Sunderland have opted to run an extensive recruitment process and the thinking behind that is twofold. Firstly is the idea that the more thorough the process, the more likely you are to end up with the right candidate - something which is clearly absolutely critical after the way Michael Beale's tenure unravelled so quickly and dramatically. In theory it should allow the club to do more extensive background work on the potential candidates, but it also gives the potential candidates a better chance of understanding exactly what role they are taking on. In theory, it should lead to a better outcome for both.

Kristjaan Speakman told a meeting of the supporter collective in mid-March that the club wanted to take some time to reflect on what had gone wrong under Beale, after which they compiled a shortlist of potential candidates. Speakman also said that he had sought out some fan opinion to gain a greater understanding, hopefully preventing a repeat of such an ill-fated appointment next time around. After initial background discussions with those candidates, a more formal interview process begins. Given the time Sunderland have to make an appointment, that will likely be a process with a number of stages.

The other reason for delaying until the end of the season is that at that stage, Sunderland should be able to select from a larger pool of candidates. There will be managers and coaches leaving their current roles at other clubs, having more than likely been reluctant to do so in the middle of the campaign. It was an issue that Sunderland found when looking for Tony Mowbray's replacement and given the significance of the appointment, it would make sense to wait a little longer if it means securing a higher-calibre head coach.

Sunderland's decision not to appoint a permanent successor in the immediate aftermath of Beale's appointment has of course raised the stakes considerably for the summer, given the acute and understandable frustration at the way the season has fizzled out entirely since. Beale's tenure means that many fans have also lost a lot of confidence in the club's 'process': it's a vital moment in the project.

What do we know about who is in the frame currently?

Sunderland shortlisted a number of candidates and are stepping up those discussions, with Paul Heckingbottom one of those most heavily touted with the role. Heckingbottom has promotion experience with Sheffield United and though there were discussions before Michael Beale’s appointment, he had at that stage only just left his role at Bramall Lane.

There are other candidates who Sunderland have admired over a period of time, though their situations are more complicated. Will Still was also in the running after Mowbray’s departure but was ultimately unattainable during the middle of the campaign, and at this stage it is unclear whether that will be any different this summer.

Similarly, Danny Rohl is a figure admired for his coaching background and his spectacular impact at Sheffield Wednesday - both in terms of results and playing style. Rohl’s focus is clearly purely on Wednesday’s survival bid at this stage and at this stage, he is planning for the future in Yorkshire.

Still, Rohl and some of the other candidates on Sunderland’s shortlist would command a significant compensation fee were the club to step up their interest at the end of the campaign, something which has not happened under the current ownership.

Speakman told the supporter collective meeting that the club were prepared to pay compensation in the right circumstances, but added that does not necessarily correlate to future success. While that is undoubtedly true (neither Neil nor Mowbray required compensation and both proved very sound choices for the circumstances), the Mowbray succession has left understandable doubt over whether Sunderland would push the boat out for a strong candidate at another club. Time will tell.

There will undoubtedly be other names not yet in the public domain in the frame, hence the possible benefit of waiting until the summer to make an appointment.

What will the new appointment mean for the current coaching staff?

Speakman told the supporter collective meeting that the new head coach would be able to bring in a member of their own staff, providing the club were satisfied with the choice. Mike Dodds also recently confirmed that this had been the plan for Beale, though in the end it did not transpire. Both Mowbray and Neil before them had one member of their own staff in place.

It is clear, though, that Sunderland wish to keep their current coaching staff in place even if there is a new addition made. The club’s view is that this ensures some continuity in the playing style and coaching, providing stability for the players at senior level and a clearer pathway for the academy. They also have huge belief in Dodds’ ability as a coach, and so his and the rest of the coaching staff’s position within the group is at this stage secure.

The question for many supporters is whether this will deter the highest calibre of candidate, who may want greater scope to shape the backroom staff. It’s a fair concern, but at this stage it appears Sunderland are not prepared to change their approach.

Will the new head coach have to work with the same structure and strategy?

Broadly speaking, yes. Sunderland’s commitment to youth and their overall transfer strategy is not going to change entirely, even after such a disappointing period on the pitch.

Will there be some subtle tweaks? Possibly. Dodds has said in recent press conferences that there is an understanding that more depth is needed in the squad, and that the recent injury crisis exposed too many young players all at once. Sunderland will almost inevitably have to invest in some experience this summer, particularly as there are at this stage obvious doubts over Corry Evans’ and Bradley Dack’s future at the club beyond the end of the season.

The Black Cats also showed signs of a willingness to be flexible with their striker issue in the January window - though of course that ultimately proved irrelevant as they were unable to get a deal for one of the experienced campaigners they had targeted over the line.

