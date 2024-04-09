Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds says Sunderland know they need more options up front next season, but believes Jobe Bellingham is emerging as a genuine contender to be one of those next season.

Bellingham has returned to the role for Sunderland’s last three fixtures, scoring against Cardiff City as the Black Cats ended their winless run. Sunderland then fell to a 5-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers but Dodds was impressed with the 18-year-old against Bristol City.

The interim head coach says there are elements of the role that Bellingham is still learning and says he is being careful not to overload him - but believes there is serious promise on show.

“In two of the three games he was very, very good - the first game in particular,” Dodds said.

“I thought his movement in the first half on Saturday was outstanding. It completely dislodged their backline. Chris Rigg's movement was really good as well. Their movement was the reason we created so many chances in the first half. We always go through all the clips of the players, particularly the younger players. I also think there are still elements in Jobe's game where he's still finding certain movements, his reaction to do things a bit quicker, but we are asking him to play in a position as such a young boy which is such a focal point and we've found out this year more than any other year how important this position is.

“There's nobody more than myself standing at the side of the pitch who's crying out for some more options in that area. We don't watch too much of other people, in development you can do that, but he has so much going on in terms of a young man playing so many minutes you have to be careful you don't give him paralysis. Just focusing on him, I think is really important.

“In two of the three games he has played that role really well. Who knows, that might be a position for him next season.”

Sunderland are likely to reassess their striking options this summer after a difficult campaign but says that Bellingham will be part of that conversation.

“Potentially [he could play there in the long term],” Dodds said.

“The number nine position this summer is going to be a discussion point, let's be completely honest. We might have someone ready made in that position. He's 18. What's he going to look like in another 12 months? It might be right under our nose. Sometimes those things happen, when the secret is right in front of you you don't see it. Why not? He's athletic, he's 18 so he'll only get stronger, he's 6ft3, he's a lovely footballer. In two of the three games, he's scored in one and his movement was excellent.

