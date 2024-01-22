Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev is reportedly ready to sell French club AS Monaco - where Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori holds a position of vice-president.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rybolovlev, who owns 66 per cent of Monaco, 'mandated Bank Raine to sell the club following several concrete approaches from abroad.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sartori, who is Rybolovlev's son-in-law, was named vice-president at Monaco in 2021, while he became the club's representative on the board of the European Club Association (ECA) last year. Rybolovlev’s daughter and Sartori’s wife, Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, has also been a Monaco board member for 12 years and is a vice-president at the club.

Sartori became a 20 per cent shareholder at Sunderland in 2018 and increased his stake to 36 per cent last year, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus the majority shareholder with a 64 per cent stake.