European club where Sunderland shareholder Juan Sartori holds a prominent role is reportedly up for sale
Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori holds a position of vice-president at French club AS Monaco.
Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev is reportedly ready to sell French club AS Monaco - where Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori holds a position of vice-president.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Rybolovlev, who owns 66 per cent of Monaco, 'mandated Bank Raine to sell the club following several concrete approaches from abroad.'
Sartori, who is Rybolovlev's son-in-law, was named vice-president at Monaco in 2021, while he became the club's representative on the board of the European Club Association (ECA) last year. Rybolovlev’s daughter and Sartori’s wife, Ekaterina Sartori Rybolovleva, has also been a Monaco board member for 12 years and is a vice-president at the club.
Sartori became a 20 per cent shareholder at Sunderland in 2018 and increased his stake to 36 per cent last year, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus the majority shareholder with a 64 per cent stake.
It's unclear what Monaco's sale would mean for Sartori, with Foot Mercato reporting the process could take several months. The deal would also need to be approved by the Principality of Monaco, a 33 per cent shareholder of the club.