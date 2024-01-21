The striker and former Sunderland target looks to be staying put in January.

Tony Mowbray is confident that Birmingham City can keep Jay Stansfield beyond the January window.

The striker signed for The Blues on loan in January, rejecting the chance to join Sunderland, who were then managed by Mowbray, to do so. John Eustace then made way for Wayne Rooney at Birmingham before his eventual sacking.

There had been some suggestion that the attacker could be recalled by Fulham during the January transfer window. Stansfield registered his ninth goal of the season as Birmingham defeated Stoke City 2-1 on Saturday.

“I talk to him most days, he is really enjoying his football and he’s scoring goals,” said Mowbray. “Would he want to go back and get 10 minutes here and there, and sit on the bench? In my opinion, a young player should want to play, and want to score, and want to showcase his talent.

“If they do call him back we can’t do anything about it. I’m not anticipating it. Let’s just enjoy him while we’ve got him.”

The Blues boss added: “I think we should definitely be in the market for (Stansfield) if there’s a number where he could definitely come and play here. I think he enjoys it that much.

