Sunderland transfer rumours with in and outgoings possible in the final weeks of the January window.

Argentine winger Benjamin Rollheiser has completed a loan move to Benfica - following reported interest from multiple English clubs.

Sunderland were said to be eyeing an ambitious loan move to sign the 23-year-old, who played for Argentine side Estudiantes LP, in the final days of the summer transfer window, while Premier League clubs Newcastle and Nottingham Forest were credited with interest.

The Sun's Alan Nixon also reported Coventry offered £6.5million up front for Rollheiser, including an extra £2.5million if the Sky Blues are promoted to the Premier League. The winger's loan move to Benfica includes a 'compulsory purchase option' with the Portuguese club said to have offered more guaranteed money to Estudiantes LP.

Speaking to Benfica's website, Rollheiser said: "From the first moment I heard about the possibility of coming to Benfica, I didn't doubt it for a second. It's the biggest club in Portugal and one of the biggest in the world. As soon as I was told of the chance, I didn't doubt it for a second, and today I'm happy to be here."

Sunderland are trying to sign another striker and central midfielder before the end of the transfer window, while there has been interest in some of their first-team players. West Ham are said to have been keeping tabs on Jack Clarke, while Birmingham, managed by former Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray, are reportedly interested in Alex Pritchard.