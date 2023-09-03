It was a busy deadline day for Sunderland as the summer transfer window came to an end.

Elliot Embleton departed the club on loan whilst Ross Stewart, Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth were allowed to leave on permanent deals to Southampton, Stoke City and Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland managed to bring in reinforcements, though, with Mason Burstow arriving on loan from Chelsea alongside permanent deals for Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and Timothy Pembele.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Alan Nixon has revealed that Sunderland missed out on a deal to bring another attacker to the club on deadline day.

The Sun on Sunday writer claims that 23-year-old Argentine winger Benjamín Rollheiser of Estudiantes was being eyed by Sunderland for an "ambitious" move but it fell through due to third party ownership of the player.

Nixon also claims that Sunderland's teenage sensation Chris Rigg has been the subject of transfer interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. Nixon adds, though, that the Red Devils were put off by a £3million valuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigg made his Sunderland debut in the FA Cup against Fulham last season and became the club's youngest-ever outfield player. The midfielder then scored his first senior goal against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of this campaign and became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the process.