Sunderland's failed deadline day swoop for Argentine winger as Man United make £3m Chris Rigg decision
The latest Sunderland transfer news and gossip with details surrounding Benjamín Rollheiser and Chris Rigg.
It was a busy deadline day for Sunderland as the summer transfer window came to an end.
Elliot Embleton departed the club on loan whilst Ross Stewart, Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth were allowed to leave on permanent deals to Southampton, Stoke City and Norwich City.
Sunderland managed to bring in reinforcements, though, with Mason Burstow arriving on loan from Chelsea alongside permanent deals for Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and Timothy Pembele.
However, Alan Nixon has revealed that Sunderland missed out on a deal to bring another attacker to the club on deadline day.
The Sun on Sunday writer claims that 23-year-old Argentine winger Benjamín Rollheiser of Estudiantes was being eyed by Sunderland for an "ambitious" move but it fell through due to third party ownership of the player.
Nixon also claims that Sunderland's teenage sensation Chris Rigg has been the subject of transfer interest from Premier League giants Manchester United. Nixon adds, though, that the Red Devils were put off by a £3million valuation.
Rigg made his Sunderland debut in the FA Cup against Fulham last season and became the club's youngest-ever outfield player. The midfielder then scored his first senior goal against Crewe Alexandra in the Carabao Cup at the beginning of this campaign and became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer in the process.
The Hebburn-born player, who signed a two-year scholarship deal at the club this summer, came off the bench against Southampton on Saturday and scored Sunderland's fifth goal on his league debut which made Rigg the second youngest goal scorer in Championship history behind Jude Bellingham.