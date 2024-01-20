What pundits said on Sky Sports after Sunderland's 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the Stadium of Light.

Sky Sports pundits admitted they didn’t think Sunderland could get in the play-offs this season unless they sign another striker.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Hull at the Stadium of Light, while a section of the home fans chanted ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’ at head coach Michael Beale after the full-time whistle.

Asked if he thinks Sunderland can make the play-offs as things stand, Sky pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “No. I thought it was a huge overachievement last year, a fantastic season and maybe that raised the expectation around the football club, also I think more so in the hierarchy.

“They’ve been crying out for a centre-forward and more experience in the team for an awful long time. I feel if they don’t get a centre-forward it is going to be very difficult, for the reasons we saw, for them to get in those play-off places.”

Sunderland have shown interest in signing Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore on loan, with the Black Cats looking to bolster their attacking options before the end of the January transfer window.

“You don’t want to bring players in just for the sake of it,” added Sky pundit Aaron McLean. “You want to be able to bring one in who is going to make an impact, but they cost money. To get number nines that are going to score goals whether it’s number nine or just a striker that can make runs and run the channels. They need someone who is going to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have seen plenty of games where they have played really well but they haven’t been able to finish their chances off. They had 15 shots to Hull’s two shots, but how many opportunities did they really create? I don’t really remember them actually looking like they are going to put the ball in the back of the net. That is the first part of a complicated jigsaw that Michael Beale needs to figure out.”

Sunderland have taken seven points from six games under Beale, with many supporters still unhappy at the club’s decision to sack Tony Mowbray.

Asked about the changes since Beale has taken charge, McAnuff added: “I see a team that is probably more pragmatic now. I think the one thing under Tony Mowbray, and maybe it was a criticism that was levelled at him, was they were maybe a bit too open. They were certainly an entertaining football team to watch. I saw them going away to Burnley and taking them on toe-to-toe. They don't quite do that at the moment.