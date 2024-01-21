Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luke O'Nien says Sunderland's players share the fans' frustrations after their 1-0 defeat against Hull City.

Loud boos could be heard at the Stadium of Light following Friday's match, while a section of the home crowd vented their displeasure towards head coach Michael Beale following the full-time whistle.

When asked about supporters' frustrations, O'Nien told the Echo after the game: "Listen there is frustration in the dressing room as well after you lose, everyone is out there to win. It's a passionate club and they want to win every single game, as do the players.

"We understand the frustrations after the game, it's just as evident in the changing rooms because we have a group there that wants to win every single game. We just have to use that to drive us. When we are scoring, winning games and we have the fans behind us, it's some place. Every player has felt that this season and it's important to use that as motivation to work harder to them goals.

"The crowd, they come to every single game to give us support and it's up to us now to get the results to send them home with smiles on their faces. As an individual, as a team, of course it's disappointing when you send that many people home with no points. It's our job now to come in and work as hard as we can for next week and get them points."

Sunderland dropped to 10th in the Championship table following Saturday's matches but are still just three points off a play-off place with 28 league games played. The Black Cats are now preparing for next weekend's home fixture against Stoke, before a trip to Middlesbrough at the start of February.

