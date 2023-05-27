Stewart Donald is no longer a shareholder at Sunderland after selling his remaining stake to Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori.

After stepping down as Black Cats chairman in 2020, Donald’s shares in Sunderland have gradually decreased, with the figure reduced to 9% earlier this year.

Donald has insisted he has had no active part in decision-making at Sunderland in recent years, and that his involvement was purely in funding where required.

Yet the businessman has now exited Sunderland’s shareholder group entirely, with Louis-Dreyfus increasing his stake to 64% (up from 58%) and Sartori increasing his stake to 36% (up from 33%).

Earlier this year Donald stated his desire to return to Eastleigh FC, where he was the club’s chairman before leaving for Sunderland in 2018.

His tenure as Black Cats owner and majority shareholder ended acrimoniously due to widespread fan discontent due to matters on and off the pitch.

