Championship transfer gossip from around the web as Sunderland and their league rivals prepare for next season.

Blackburn are reportedly set to trigger a one-year contract extension in Sam Gallagher’s deal following interest from elsewhere.

Ipswich were said to be interested in the 28-year-old in January, before signing Kieffer Moore on loan from Bournemouth, while Sunderland and Birmingham were also credited with interest.

Gallagher missed a large part of this season with an injury, meaning he scored just three goals in 24 league appearances, yet, according to TeamTalk, Blackburn have taken up the option to extend the striker’s contract by an additional year. Talks are also said to be ongoing about extending the striker’s deal beyond 2025.