Sunderland have an option to turn Callum Styles’ loan into a permanent deal this summer

Though the search for a new head coach remains ongoing, Sunderland's preparations for next season are very much underway.

Recruitment meetings have stepped up behind the scenes at the Academy of Light since the end of the campaign, while those out of contract this summer have been informed of the decision over their futures. One decision still to be taken, however, is whether or not Callum Styles will be a Sunderland player next season. Here's what you need to know...

What's Styles' situation as it stands?

Sunderland initially agreed a deal with Barnsley to loan Styles relatively early in the January window, but this was then jeopardised when the 24-year-old required surgery on his appendix. His promising recovery saw the deal revived on deadline day. Styles was keen to step up a level ahead of his expected involvement at this summer's European Championships with Hungary, while Sunderland were keen on his versatility and particularly given the injury issues they were facing on the left of their defence.

The Black Cats agreed a fee with Barnsley to make the deal permanent should they wish at the end of the campaign; Styles has a release clause in his current contract but the agreed fee is not thought to be at that same level.

What happens next - has a decision been made?

While the situation can change quickly, Sunderland are not thought to have made a final decision at the same time in which those out of contract this summer were informed of their fate. It's thought that the clause which Sunderland can trigger to sign him permanently has a while yet to run, and so there is no urgent time pressure to make a definitive decision.

That means there is a possibility that Sunderland's new head coach could yet have the opportunity to give his view on whether he thinks it's a sensible move, and whether he thinks Styles could become a good player to have in his squad. While the head coach only has a limited role in recruitment within Sunderland's structure, their view on any player is obviously taken into consideration and it would make sense for that to be the case given that the Black Cats would be paying a fee - even if it is a relatively modest one.

As such, it may well be that the soon-to-be-released retained list does not give a definitive answer on Styles' future.

How likely are Sunderland to trigger the clause and would Styles be keen to make the move permanent?

While Styles had a mixed first few months on Wearside, he was a long-term target whose progress had been tracked over a long period of time. He clearly came into the team at a difficult time and his versatility could yet make him an asset to the squad moving forward.