It was a season that started with much promise after the brilliant sixth-placed finish the Black Cats managed to achieve in their first campaign back in the Championship. Despite some persistent struggles in the final third Sunderland looked well placed to at least to push to repeat that feat, but the departure of Tony Mowbray began a spiral all the way down to 16th. It looks set to be a crucial summer at Sunderland as they prepare to name Michael Beale’s permanent successor. And what next for the playing squad? Here, we assess every player in the senior squad over the course of the season, rate their campaign and discuss what it means for the bid rebuild ahead…