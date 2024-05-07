Sunderland’s 2023/24 campaign came to a disappointing conclusion on Saturday as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.
It was a season that started with much promise after the brilliant sixth-placed finish the Black Cats managed to achieve in their first campaign back in the Championship. Despite some persistent struggles in the final third Sunderland looked well placed to at least to push to repeat that feat, but the departure of Tony Mowbray began a spiral all the way down to 16th. It looks set to be a crucial summer at Sunderland as they prepare to name Michael Beale’s permanent successor. And what next for the playing squad? Here, we assess every player in the senior squad over the course of the season, rate their campaign and discuss what it means for the bid rebuild ahead…
1. ANTHONY PATTERSON
Campaign ended on a flat note as he dropped to the bench, bringing an end to his hugely impressive run of consecutive league appearances. On the whole another positive campaign. There perhaps weren’t the same level of eye-catching saves as there had been in the 18 months previous but his command of his box and his distribution continues to steadily improve. His consistency remains very impressive given his age and his position. Likely to be top-tier interest this summer, which tells you everything you need to know about his quality. Rating: 7/10 Photo: FRANK REID
2. NATHAN BISHOP
The Carabao Cup was always going to be his chance to push for more exposure and so a defeat to Crewe Alexandra was a big setback. Then unfortunate that the FA Cup third round draw demanded Sunderland go with their number one. His professionalism has hugely impressed staff and earned him a shot on the last day of the campaign, but he might have some decisions to make this summer as it looks right now as if he will struggle for regular football next season. Rating: 4/10
Photo: Nigel Roddis
3. TIMOTHEE PEMBELE
Sunderland signed Pembele knowing it would take time for him to get up to speed after some injury issues, but a hamstring injury then hampered his progress even further. In truth it was turning into a bitterly disappointing first season, only for the youngster to then do well in tricky fixtures against Leeds United and West Brom. That has given him something to build on in what is going to be a crucial pre-season campaign. Rating: 4.5/10
Photo: Frank Reid
4. TRAI HUME
Made a staggering 55 appearances across all competitions for both club and country, testament to his consistency and his rapid progress over the last 18 months. By the end of the campaign it felt as if he was one of a few younger players in the squad in need of a break as the campaign dwindled away, but for the vast majority of the campaign he looked like a top-tier defender in waiting. A player of huge promise and one of the very best defenders in the league 1-v-1. Rating: 7.5/10
