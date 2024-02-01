Championship transfer news: Kieffer Moore reacts to Ipswich move after Sunderland and Cardiff interest
Championship transfer news as Ipswich bolster their striker options on the final day of the window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kieffer Moore has completed his loan move from Bournemouth to Ipswich following transfer interest from Sunderland.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign a more experienced striker for the second half of the campaign and had identified Moore as a player who could aid their play-off push this season. Yet Ipswich's greater spending power put them in pole position to sign the 31-year-old, with TalkSport's Alex Crook claiming Town will cover 75 per cent of the player's wages, with bonus payments to be added on if Kieran McKenna's side are promoted.
Speaking to Town TV, Moore said: "It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window. I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going. I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”
Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna added: “We are delighted to have signed a striker with strong Championship pedigree, as well as experience in the Premier League and at international level. Kieffer will bring some very important technical and physical attributes to the squad. We feel his professionalism and mentality will be an addition to the culture we already have within the group.”