Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kieffer Moore has completed his loan move from Bournemouth to Ipswich following transfer interest from Sunderland.

The Black Cats have been trying to sign a more experienced striker for the second half of the campaign and had identified Moore as a player who could aid their play-off push this season. Yet Ipswich's greater spending power put them in pole position to sign the 31-year-old, with TalkSport's Alex Crook claiming Town will cover 75 per cent of the player's wages, with bonus payments to be added on if Kieran McKenna's side are promoted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Town TV, Moore said: "It’s great to finally get it over the line because it’s been a long time coming during the window. I remember my first spell here and I’ve gone away and worked very hard on myself during that time, so I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going. I was really excited when I spoke to everyone here and now I just want to meet the group, get out on the pitch and contribute.”