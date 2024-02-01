The 19-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Arsenal's first team in the Carabao Cup this season and has predominantly played for the Gunners' under-21s team. He also impressed in an under-21s match against a strong Sunderland side back in December.

Speaking to Swansea's website, Sagoe Jr said: "It's been a hectic transfer window but I'm glad it's gone over the line and I just can't wait to get out on the pitch." He added: "I spoke to the manager (Luke Williams) and he just told me what the philosophy of the what the team plays is very possession-based and the wingers are integral to how Swansea plays. Very direct, gets lots of crosses into the box, creating chances for the team. That's my game really, creating chances for the team and opportunities to score."