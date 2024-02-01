Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Pritchard insists there is 'no bad blood' between himself and Sunderland, praising the 'unbelievable' fanbase after his move to Birmingham City was confirmed.

Pritchard's future on Wearside was left in doubt when Sunderland opted not to offer him a new, long-term deal last summer and the situation escalated over the last fortnight. Sunderland offered an one-year extension to his current deal, with Pritchard then deciding to move on to one of the other offers on the table.

He withdrew from selection while the situation was resolved, with Birmingham City coming forward with a fee and then a two-and-a-half year deal for the player. It made for a fairly acrimonious end to what was otherwise a hugely successful move for the player, who has been one of the club's best acquisitions in recent times.

Speaking with Blues TV following confirmation of his move, Pritchard said he was pleased the speculation was over but had nothing but praise for Sunderland and particularly their supporters.

"I am happy, finally [it's settled]," Pritchard said.

"I think my future has been well speculated on for a while now and I'm just glad to have everything done and settled. Hopefully I can just crack on with my football now.

"The last couple of years have been unbelievable, Sunderland has been great to me and their fans are unbelievable. I think it just got a point where, it just got to a crossroads and there's no bad blood at all, I loved every minute there. It's time to move on now to a new chapter in my life.

"Whenever I've played Birmingham in recent years, whenever I've been to the stadium, I just feel with the fans the atmosphere is brilliant. With the project that is going on, it could be the perfect fit for us. Football isn't plain sailing, especially across a career, and you learn a lot. You have highs, you have doubts, you make mistakes. Before the last two and a half years it was difficult, but you have to dedicate your life to football - your craft."

Pritchard said that the influence of new Birmingham City manager Tony Mowbray was a big factor in his decision to make the switch to Birmingham.

"Yeah, he's brilliant," he said.

"I had him for a period of time at my former club and look, I loved every minute of it. He's just a down to earth guy, he's a really family man and so I just got on really well with him. He and the sporting director were very keen [to sign me], they know what I can offer and vice versa. I know what the gaffer can bring to my game and we know each other really well, so hopefully we can get going on the football pitch with that."

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman looked to draw a line under the recent controversy in a club statement confirming Pritchard's move, saying: "“First and foremost, we thank Alex for the contribution he has made to Sunderland AFC. He played an important role in our promotion from League One and has been a prominent member of our squad in the Championship, and I’m sure he will be fondly remembered by our supporters.