Ex-Leeds boss named manager at Championship club plus Sunderland set to face Portsmouth next season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Championship club Rotherham have named Steve Evans as the club’s new manager after parting company with Leam Richardson.
Evans previously managed Rotherham between 2012 and 2015, winning back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, before joining Leeds. The 61-year-old becomes the Millers’ third manager this season, after leaving League One side Stevenage, and has signed a contract until 2027 at the New York Stadium.
Rotherham only appointed Richardson in December, following the sacking of Matt Taylor when the club were eight points adrift of safety. Yet Richardson won just two of his 23 league games in charge of the Millers, whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth earlier this month.
Evans is set to take charge of Rotherham’s final three league games of the season against Birmingham, Bristol City and Cardiff. Sunderland beat Rotherham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August, before Richardson’s appointment, with Jobe Bellingham scoring twice. The sides then played out a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium in December when Michael Beale was in charge of the Black Cats.
While Rotherham will be relegated from the Championship, Portsmouth are set to replace the Millers in the second tier. John Mousinho’s side sealed promotion and the League One title with a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park on Tuesday night. Paul Warne’s Derby could join Portsmouth in the second tier if they win at Cambridge this weekend and Bolton fail to beat Port Vale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.