Championship club Rotherham have named Steve Evans as the club’s new manager after parting company with Leam Richardson.

Evans previously managed Rotherham between 2012 and 2015, winning back-to-back promotions from League Two to the Championship, before joining Leeds. The 61-year-old becomes the Millers’ third manager this season, after leaving League One side Stevenage, and has signed a contract until 2027 at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham only appointed Richardson in December, following the sacking of Matt Taylor when the club were eight points adrift of safety. Yet Richardson won just two of his 23 league games in charge of the Millers, whose relegation from the Championship was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth earlier this month.

Evans is set to take charge of Rotherham’s final three league games of the season against Birmingham, Bristol City and Cardiff. Sunderland beat Rotherham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August, before Richardson’s appointment, with Jobe Bellingham scoring twice. The sides then played out a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium in December when Michael Beale was in charge of the Black Cats.