Sunderland 2 Rotherham 1: Highlights as Jobe Bellingham goals give Cats first win of the season
How it played out as Sunderland beat Rotherham United 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after two goals from Jobe Bellingham.
Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham – but how did each player fare at the Stadium of Light?
The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.
Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Bellingham, 22, 52) Rotherham 1 (Odoffin, 20)
Key Events
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts (Pritchard, 77), Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
- Subs: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Triantis, Gooch, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
- Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Blackett, Cafu, Hugill (Eaves, 67), Green (Kayode, 67), Rathbone, Odoffin (McGuckin, 29), Humphreys, Tiehi (Bola, 75)
- Subs: Phillips, McCart, Eaves, Bola, Kayode, Morrison, McGuckin, Ayres
Reaction from Mowbray
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 ROTHERHAM 1
90+2’ Cirkin fouled
Rotherham sent a ball into the Sunderland box there but Cirkin was elbowed by Eaves.
Sunderland free-kick.
FIVE minutes added time
86’ Just wide
That was almost an immediate impact from Hemir whose low shot from distance went just wide.
85’ More changes for Sunderland
ON: Hemir and Gooch
OFF: Bellingham and Dack
84’ Just wide
Rotherham are still in this at 2-1 and had a chance there after Cafu’s free-kick was just headed wide.
77’ Roberts makes way
Roberts just went down and needed treatment there, and is now making way.
Alex Pritchard has just taken his place and received a big cheer from the home fans.
75’ Another Rotherham change
ON: Bola
OFF: Tiehi