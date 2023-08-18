News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Rotherham 1: Highlights as Jobe Bellingham goals give Cats first win of the season

How it played out as Sunderland beat Rotherham United 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after two goals from Jobe Bellingham.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 18:16 BST

Sunderland recorded their first win of the season after a 2-1 victory over Rotherham – but how did each player fare at the Stadium of Light?

The Black Cats fell a goal down when Hakeem Odoffin opened the scoring with a neat finish in the 20th minute, yet Tony Mowbray’s side reacted well, drawing level courtesy of Jobe Bellingham’s header two minutes later.

Bellingham then scored again shortly after half-time, converting from inside the box after he was set up by Bradley Dack.

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Bellingham, 22, 52) Rotherham 1 (Odoffin, 20)

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts (Pritchard, 77), Bellingham, Clarke, Dack
  • Subs: Bishop, Huggins, Batth, Triantis, Gooch, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Hemir
  • Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa, Bramall, Blackett, Cafu, Hugill (Eaves, 67), Green (Kayode, 67), Rathbone, Odoffin (McGuckin, 29), Humphreys, Tiehi (Bola, 75)
  • Subs: Phillips, McCart, Eaves, Bola, Kayode, Morrison, McGuckin, Ayres
18:15 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

17:03 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

16:57 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 ROTHERHAM 1

16:55 BST

90+2’ Cirkin fouled

Rotherham sent a ball into the Sunderland box there but Cirkin was elbowed by Eaves.

Sunderland free-kick.

16:53 BST

FIVE minutes added time

16:48 BST

86’ Just wide

That was almost an immediate impact from Hemir whose low shot from distance went just wide.

16:47 BST

85’ More changes for Sunderland

ON: Hemir and Gooch

OFF: Bellingham and Dack

16:47 BST

84’ Just wide

Rotherham are still in this at 2-1 and had a chance there after Cafu’s free-kick was just headed wide.

16:40 BST

77’ Roberts makes way

Roberts just went down and needed treatment there, and is now making way.

Alex Pritchard has just taken his place and received a big cheer from the home fans.

16:37 BST

75’ Another Rotherham change

ON: Bola

OFF: Tiehi

