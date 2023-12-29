News you can trust since 1873
Rotherham 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Jack Clarke goal earns visitors draw after Patrick Roberts injury

How it played out as Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 22:05 GMT
 Comment
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.

Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.

Here's how the game played out:

Rotherham vs Sunderland

18:48 GMTUpdated 21:23 GMT

LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Clucas, 48) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 73)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt (Pembele, 64), Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Ekwah (Pritchard, 64), Neil, Roberts (Ba, 15), Aouchiche (Burstow, 45), Clarke, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Alese, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Burstow, Rusyn

Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa (Appiah, 78), Bramall, Clucas (Cafu, 68), Hugill (Kelly, 78), Lindsay, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Revan, Nombe (Eaves, 78)

Subs: Phillips, Cafu, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah, McGuckin.

21:41 GMTUpdated 21:45 GMT

FULL-TIME: ROTHERHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 1

Reaction from the New York Stadium.

21:38 GMT

90+3' Pembele header saved

A late chance as Pritchard's cross is headed on target by Pembele but Johansson saves low to the keeper's left.

21:34 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on.

21:32 GMT

88' Game restarts

The game restarted with O'Nien off the pitch an Sunderland defending.

The defender has now charged back on as Rotherham have a throw-in deep inside the Sunderland half.

21:30 GMT

86' O'Nien down

Now O'Nien is down holding his face after a collision.

21:29 GMT

85' Wide from Ballard

Another Sunderland corner eventually dropped to Ballard on the edge of the box, yet the defender hit his effort wide.

21:26 GMT

82' Sunderland putting the pressure on

Now Sunderland are applying all the pressure and threatened from multiple corners.

O'Nien saw an effort blocked before Clarke sent a shot wide.

21:23 GMT

79' More handball appeals

Now Rotherham are appealing for a penalty for handball against Ballard in the Sunderland box.

The referee waves play-on.

21:22 GMT

78' Three changes for Rotherham

ON: Kelly, Eaves and Appiah

OFF: Nombe, Hugill and Lembika

