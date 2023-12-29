Rotherham 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Jack Clarke goal earns visitors draw after Patrick Roberts injury
How it played out as Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.
Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw against Rotherham at the New York Stadium.
After a goalless first half, the hosts went ahead after an excellent strike from Sam Clucas three minutes after the restart.
Jack Clarke then rescued a point for the Black Cats with a deflected effort in the 73rd minute.
Here's how the game played out:
LIVE: Rotherham 1 (Clucas, 48) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 73)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Seelt (Pembele, 64), Ballard, O’Nien, Hume, Ekwah (Pritchard, 64), Neil, Roberts (Ba, 15), Aouchiche (Burstow, 45), Clarke, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Triantis, Alese, Ba, Pritchard, Bennette, Burstow, Rusyn
Rotherham XI: Johansson, Lembikisa (Appiah, 78), Bramall, Clucas (Cafu, 68), Hugill (Kelly, 78), Lindsay, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Revan, Nombe (Eaves, 78)
Subs: Phillips, Cafu, Eaves, Kelly, Appiah, McGuckin.
FULL-TIME: ROTHERHAM 1 SUNDERLAND 1
90+3' Pembele header saved
A late chance as Pritchard's cross is headed on target by Pembele but Johansson saves low to the keeper's left.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
88' Game restarts
The game restarted with O'Nien off the pitch an Sunderland defending.
The defender has now charged back on as Rotherham have a throw-in deep inside the Sunderland half.
86' O'Nien down
Now O'Nien is down holding his face after a collision.
85' Wide from Ballard
Another Sunderland corner eventually dropped to Ballard on the edge of the box, yet the defender hit his effort wide.
82' Sunderland putting the pressure on
Now Sunderland are applying all the pressure and threatened from multiple corners.
O'Nien saw an effort blocked before Clarke sent a shot wide.
79' More handball appeals
Now Rotherham are appealing for a penalty for handball against Ballard in the Sunderland box.
The referee waves play-on.
78' Three changes for Rotherham
ON: Kelly, Eaves and Appiah
OFF: Nombe, Hugill and Lembika