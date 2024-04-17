Sunderland's Championship rivals part company with head coach after just four months in charge
Championship club Rotherham have parted company with head coach Leam Richardson after just four months in charge.
Richardson took charge of the Millers in December last year, replacing Matt Taylor when the club were eight points adrift of safety, but was unable to keep the club up. Rotherham’s relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth earlier this month, with three league games remaining this season against Birmingham, Bristol City and Cardiff.
Yet Rotherham have announced the club have parted company with Richardson with immediate effect, while assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.
A club statement read: “The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.”
Sunderland beat Rotherham 2-1 at the Stadium of Light back in August, before Richardson’s appointment. The sides then played out a 1-1 draw at the New York Stadium in December.
