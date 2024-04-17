Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship club Rotherham have parted company with head coach Leam Richardson after just four months in charge.

Richardson took charge of the Millers in December last year, replacing Matt Taylor when the club were eight points adrift of safety, but was unable to keep the club up. Rotherham’s relegation was confirmed following a 1-0 defeat against Plymouth earlier this month, with three league games remaining this season against Birmingham, Bristol City and Cardiff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Rotherham have announced the club have parted company with Richardson with immediate effect, while assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

A club statement read: “The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course.”