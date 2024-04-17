Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Millwall - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats beat play-off contenders West Brom last weekend, after Pierre Ekwah scored the only goal of the game. Dodds once again opted to play with a back three and wing-backs, but may alter his side’s system this weekend.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland XI to face Millwall at the Stadium of Light:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
The Sunderland keeper has kept five clean sheets in his last six matches and started every league game this season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league game for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
O’Nien helped limit West Brom’s chances in the first half at the Hawthorns, defending crosses into his own penalty area. Sunderland’s defence came under less pressure following a red card for Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on the stroke of half-time. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard received plenty of stick from the West Brom fans last weekend but produced an impressive performance, staying calm under pressure. Photo: Frank Reid