Callum Styles admits Sunderland didn’t create enough chances as they were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats dominated possession but struggled to test Lions goalkeeper Matija Sarkic in a game of few chances. Millwall then took all three points as former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore netted the winner 18 minutes from time.

“We just couldn’t break them down, get that final bit of end product in the game,” admitted Styles after the match. “They had one chance really on a transition and scored from it so it’s disappointing.

“We knew before the game they are going to have 11 men behind the ball. We were going to have a lot of the ball and needed to move it quick but we didn’t move it quick.

“We didn’t really create enough chances where we threatened behind the line and get in certain situations, we didn’t really do that. As soon as they go 1-0 up it’s even harder to get a goal because they have literally got 11 men behind the ball, making it stodgy and it’s very hard to break them down.”

Sunderland knew before the match they will be playing in the Championship next season, while Millwall’s win on Wearside ensured Neil Harris’ side will stay up following a battle to avoid relegation.

When asked if it can be difficult to play in games where there is seemingly little to play for, Styles replied: “It can be for some players but when you go on the pitch you always have to give your best and always want to win as a player. I’m talking about myself and can’t speak for any others but you should hope so.

“I just feel like today, everyone wants to win, but it’s fine margins. They had a transition and score. If we go 1-0 it could be a different game where they don’t really have a chance to get an equaliser.”