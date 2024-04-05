Bristol City striker delivers Sunderland verdict after Cats' heavy defeat against Blackburn
Striker Nahki Wells says Bristol City will be expecting a tough game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - despite the Black Cats’ 5-1 defeat against Blackburn.
Following a difficult spell, the Robins have recorded back-to-back 1-0 wins over Leicester and Plymouth, moving Liam Manning’s side up to 12th in the Championship and two points above Sunderland.
Wells scored Bristol City’s winner at Plymouth on Easter Monday, while Sunderland were thumped by Blackburn, yet the forward insists there is no room for complacency ahead of their trip to Wearside.
“I’m sure it will be a different emphasis, a different opposition playing away from home,” Wells told Bristol City’s website when asked about the Sunderland game. “We saw their result, a poor result, so we will be expecting a tough game against a side who will be looking to overturn their result. We’ll be focused and looking to make it three in three after doing that not too long ago in the winter.”
Robins boss Manning took charge at Ashton Gate in November, before recording consecutive wins against Sunderland, Hull and Watford the following month. The side will now be looking to record a similar run this weekend, while aiming to finish in the top half of the table.
“As a group we’re delighted to get back-to-back wins,” Wells added. “After a bit of a frustrating period for us it’s back-to-back clean sheets. It’s something to build on going into the last portion of the season.”
