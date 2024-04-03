Sunderland have seen several players leave the club over the last two transfer windows – but how have they fared since?
The Black Cats have predominantly signed younger players who have potential to improve in recent years, which has meant selling some more experienced members of the squad. Here are the 17 players who have left Sunderland over the last year, on loan and permanently, and how they are getting on:
1. Ross Stewart (Southampton)
Stewart has made just two senior appearances for Southampton since joining the Saints last summer. After recovering from an Achilles injury, the 27-year-old suffered another setback in November and has just returned to training. Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Lynden Gooch (Stoke)
Gooch has made 29 Championship appearances for Stoke this season, playing in several different positions. The 28-year-old has missed the side’s last two matches with a hamstring injury, though, and could remain sidelined for the rest of the campaign. Photo: Nathan Stirk
3. Danny Batth (Norwich)
It’s been a frustrating campaign for the centre-back, who was voted Sunderland fans’ player of the season last term. Batth, 33, has made just four Championship starts for the Canaries since joining the club last summer. Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Isaac Lihadji (Al-Duhail SC)
Lihadji hasn’t always been a regular starter for Qatari side Al-Duhail SC, after joining the club last August. The 22-year-old winger has made 16 league appearances, scoring once for a side in midtable. Photo: Srdjan Stevanovic