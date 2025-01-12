Kristjaan Speakman linked with double striker deal as Sunderland's transfer window gathers pace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sunderland’s sporting director Kristian Speakman was in attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats lost to Stoke City in the FA Cup third round.
After the game, Sunderland have been linked with two strikers following the signing of midfielder Enzo Le Fèe. First up, reports emerged linking the Wearsiders with a loan move for the former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest attacker Brereton Diaz.
The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked Sunderland and others with a deal. Sky’s report states: “Sheffield United, Sunderland and Blackburn all want Brereton Diaz on loan but Saints want an obligation to buy him inserted into any deal that triggers in the event any of those clubs is promoted from the Championship.
“Diaz is believed to be keen on re-joining Sheffield United but it is only Sunderland who have so far indicated they are willing to agree to the obligation clause and so a move has yet to materialise.”
The following morning, Sunderland were linked with another attacking player as Speakmam looks to boost the team’s chances of promotion to the Premier League this season. This time, the name Tom Cannon resurfaced in regards to transfers.
The young forward is currently on loan at Championship rivals Stoke City and scored against Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after extra time. Cannon also netted the Potters’ winner at the Bet365 Stadium in the league earlier this season.
However, a fresh report from Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Cannon after placing several failed bids for the forward last summer, before the ex-Everton striker’s eventual loan move to Stoke City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.