Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Sunderland-related transfer news in one place with Kristjaan Speakman linked with two strikers

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s sporting director Kristian Speakman was in attendance at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats lost to Stoke City in the FA Cup third round.

After the game, Sunderland have been linked with two strikers following the signing of midfielder Enzo Le Fèe. First up, reports emerged linking the Wearsiders with a loan move for the former Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest attacker Brereton Diaz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chile international has twice been bought for a fee of £7million, taking his combined value across his career a cool £14million - and now a report from Sky Sports has linked Sunderland and others with a deal. Sky’s report states: “Sheffield United, Sunderland and Blackburn all want Brereton Diaz on loan but Saints want an obligation to buy him inserted into any deal that triggers in the event any of those clubs is promoted from the Championship.

“Diaz is believed to be keen on re-joining Sheffield United but it is only Sunderland who have so far indicated they are willing to agree to the obligation clause and so a move has yet to materialise.”

The following morning, Sunderland were linked with another attacking player as Speakmam looks to boost the team’s chances of promotion to the Premier League this season. This time, the name Tom Cannon resurfaced in regards to transfers.

The young forward is currently on loan at Championship rivals Stoke City and scored against Sunderland in the FA Cup last weekend as the Black Cats lost 2-1 at the Stadium of Light after extra time. Cannon also netted the Potters’ winner at the Bet365 Stadium in the league earlier this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a fresh report from Alan Nixon has claimed that Sunderland are interested in signing Cannon after placing several failed bids for the forward last summer, before the ex-Everton striker’s eventual loan move to Stoke City.

Nixon said: “Sunderland are also keen on a deal for Cannon as they plan to gamble on a couple of expensive loan-to-buy swoops. Sheffield Wednesday and Luton have inquired about Cannon, but Blades and Sunderland may be able to offer a full-time move in the negotiations.”