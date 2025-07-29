Sunderland continue to be linked with a swoop for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi

Sunderland remain keen on completing a deal for Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi this summer, but their firm stance on his transfer fee could open the door for other clubs to hijack any prospective deal for the Colombian, according to reports.

Lucumi has been repeatedly touted as an option for the Black Cats in recent days, and it is understood that he has emerged as a key target in a vital area of the pitch of late. Sunderland are said to be aiming to bolster their back line ahead of the new Premier League season, and to that end, Lucumi would represent a high calibre acquisition in-keeping with the Black Cats’ ambitious post-promotion recruitment drive.

But at present, an agreement between Regis Le Bris’ side and their Italian counterparts is still yet to be reached, and a fresh update suggests that Sunderland’s hesitance to meet Bologna’s asking price could ultimately come to cost them in their pursuit of the centre-back.

What has been said about Sunderland’s transfer pursuit of Jhon Lucumi?

According to online outlet TEAMtalk, Bologna continue to demand £21.7 million, plus add-ons, for Lucumi, but for their part Sunderland are not prepared to meet that fixed fee and would only be open to a deal closer to that amount if it were to include bonuses.

Elsewhere, however, a recent report from The Mirror has suggested that Sunderland are set to return with a second offer for Lucumi - this time close to £20 million - after seeing an initial bid of £17 million turned down by Bologna.

What is Jhon Lucumi’s transfer stance amid Sunderland links?

According to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, any deal for Lucumi could be aided by the player’s own stance on the matter. While nothing is concrete, it is understood that the defender is tempted by the idea of playing for a “big club” like Sunderland, despite their status as Premier League new boys.

It is also pointed out that he is part of the Wasserman agency, the same agency who look after Black Cats left-back Dennis Cirkin, and that Bologna are lining up a replacement for their wantaway star in the form of Belgian 22-year-old Fedde Leysen.

