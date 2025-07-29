Granit Xhaka’s £17m move signals a major shift for Sunderland’s project, squad depth and leadership

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrival of Granit Xhaka at Sunderland would mark a defining moment in the club’s modern history – not just for the player’s pedigree, but for what it says about where the Black Cats now want to stand.

This is a deal with gravity. A title-winning, Champions League-level midfielder with 137 caps for Switzerland choosing to join a newly promoted side isn’t business as usual – it’s a turning point. It’s the clearest endorsement yet of the club’s growth under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, and a resounding vote of confidence in the project being built by Kristjaan Speakman and Régis Le Bris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In footballing terms, it’s the kind of signing that repositions a club in the eyes of players across Europe. In emotional terms, it’s the kind of moment Sunderland fans have waited years to experience – the sense that this club is not only back in the big league but acting like it belongs there.

The Sunderland way – and Xhaka fits it

Xhaka already feels like a player Sunderland fans will take to instantly. The Swiss international oozes leadership. He is combative, competitive, and charismatic – the kind of hard man presence this club has always embraced. Think Bobby Kerr, Gary Bennett, Kevin Ball and Lee Cattermole. Xhaka is cut from a similar cloth. But in terms of ability, he’s arguably superior to all of them.

He’ll demand high standards, elevate training levels, and bring a level of experience no other player in the squad can match. And make no mistake – he’s not coming to sit on the bench. Xhaka will play. That brings fierce competition to the heart of Sunderland’s midfield, which is exactly what Régis Le Bris and Kristjaan Speakman want.

A signing that changes everything

This deal, should it be finalised, would be a clear marker that Sunderland are not just here to survive – they’re here to thrive. Xhaka changes the landscape. Top-level defenders like Jhon Lucumí, Pietro Comuzzo, and others reportedly on the radar will take notice. If Xhaka’s buying into the project, others might just follow. That’s what this move means. It’s about more than numbers. It’s about status. About showing the footballing world that Sunderland are back at the top table – and intend to stay there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This squad is being built with depth in mind. Injuries, rotations, and the looming African Cup of Nations have all played a part in shaping summer recruitment. But this is also about quality. Dan Neil, Chris Rigg, and even Sunderland’s other summer additions now face a huge fight to break into the starting XI – and that’s a brilliant place for the club to be. And who better for them to learn from than Xhaka? It does, however, raise the likelihood that Alan Browne and potentially Harrison Jones could head out on loan before the window shuts. Nectar Triantis, too, looks unlikely to feature in midfield moving forward.

From League One to Leverkusen – a leap few imagined

There was always hope Sunderland would one day make a signing like this – but how many genuinely believed it would happen so soon? Just over three years ago, the club were in League One, signing players like Callum McFadzean and battling for promotion under the shadow of past failures. Now, they’re on the verge of signing a current Champions League midfielder, a Swiss international with almost 600 senior appearances to his name. The transformation has been nothing short of extraordinary.

This is a club that hit rock bottom under Phil Parkinson, slipping to 15th in the third tier at one point, rebuilt from the ground up with a long-term plan, and earned its way back to the top flight through a mix of youth, vision, and resolve. That Sunderland are now credibly landing players who helped Bayer Leverkusen go unbeaten in the Bundesliga speaks to just how far things have come – and how much further they believe they can go.

A signing that invites belief – and fantasy

Could Granit Xhaka become Sunderland’s new Stefan Schwarz – a talismanic presence to guide the club up the Premier League ladder? The comparison may be ambitious, but that’s the nature of a signing like this. It invites ambition. It dares fans to dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Because this isn’t just about pedigree. It’s about presence. About bringing in a player who still has plenty to give but has already done more than most. A leader who can navigate the club through the unforgiving challenges of Premier League football and elevate those around him.

In truth, this is the kind of moment supporters envisioned but never truly expected to materialise. That it now is – and in such convincing fashion – makes it all the more powerful. Whatever the cost, this is a move that sends a message. Sunderland are not here to make up the numbers. They’re here to stay.

A proven winner – and still elite

Xhaka isn’t just experienced. He’s still performing at an elite level. According to data from FBref, the midfielder ranked in the:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 3% in Europe’s top five leagues for passes completed

Top 1% for passes into the final third

Top 3% for progressive passes

Top 4% for passes leading to a shot

Top 7% for ball carries

That blend of technical class and tactical intelligence explains why Bayer Leverkusen, Arsenal, and Switzerland trusted him to dictate games at the highest level. Sunderland are signing a player who not only has world-class numbers, but the mentality and presence to shift the entire culture of a dressing room.

Make no mistake, this is a serious player with a serious pedigree. And crucially, still one who has something to prove. Xhaka’s career in numbers and major honours make for brilliant reading from a Sunderland fans’ perspective:

Club appearances: 596

Club goals: 40

Switzerland caps: 137

International goals: 14

Bundesliga winner (2023–24)

Swiss Super League winner (2x)

FA Cup winner (2x)

Europa League runner-up (2x)

Named in Bundesliga Team of the Season (2023–24)

Finished 16th in Ballon d’Or voting (2024)

Your next Sunderland read: James Copley: I still believe in Dan Neil – and Sunderland fans should too amid contract uncertainty