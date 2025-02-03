What do we know about Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns as Sunderland plot a deadline day deal for the Reds striker?

Sunderland’s attempts to boost their attacking options on the final day of the January transfer window have reportedly led them to a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns.

As reported by The Echo earlier on Monday, the Black Cats are working on a deal to secure the England Under-18 international on loan until the end of the season and allow the Reds prospect to compete with Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda and Ahmed Abdullahi for a place in Regis Le Bris’ starting eleven. Danns has made a fine impact during his first 12 months in the senior setup at Anfield and has already found the net at first-team level in the FA Cup.

Unlike a number of Liverpool youngsters, Danns is yet to make a loan move away from Merseyside - but that is reportedly set to change over the coming hours as he puts pen-to-paper on a new contract at Anfield before potentially heading out on loan for the rest of the 2024/25 season. But what do we know of Danns and what could lie ahead?

Who else has been linked with the Liverpool youngster?

It would probably be easier to say who has not been suggested as a possible suitor for Danns in recent weeks. His progress at Liverpool has been unquestionable and he now has three goals in his first nine senior appearances for the Premier League giants. Sunderland’s Championship rivals Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End are all said to have submitted enquiries and League One club Wrexham, who are backed by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are also believed to be keen. However, it now looks increasingly likely Sunderland will win the race for his services.

What has Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said about Danns’ future?

There has been some debate about the short-term future of Danns and fellow Reds youngster and former Sunderland academy midfielder James McConnell. Speaking on Friday, the former Feyenoord boss admitted any decision over possible loan departures would be left until late in the window.

He said: “These are also ongoing discussions we have. You know how it is in football, yesterday can be different from today and tomorrow. If I can give you a certain answer now and – of course, we are not hoping that this is going to happen – if they then leave the training pitch and we are three injuries along the training session then it’s going to be a different answer. So it’s a process we are discussing a lot about and these decisions will be pushed towards the end of the window – which is almost there.”

What has Slot said about Danns’ progress?

Speaking last week, the Reds boss said: “I think what I like most about him, and with most of the academy players, is the mentality they have. That’s a big compliment for him, but definitely also a big compliment to our youth academy. He’s a striker, but if we play 11 vs. 11 and I make the choice to play Jota, then on the other side Darwin is playing as a nine, so he has to play as an 11 or as a six or whatever position we need him. What that potential is, that probably needs some time to find out if he in the end will be a starter for us. But that he will have a very good career because of his mentality, I’m very sure of."

What has Danns said about his progress?

Not a lot - but the young forward did reveal his delight at his introduction to life at a senior level at Anfield when he scored twice in a 3-0 win against Southampton in an FA Cup tie last season. That came in the same week Danns made his Premier League debut and was part of a youthful Liverpool side that claimed a narrow win against Chelsea in last season’s Carabao Cup Final.

Speaking after the Saints win, he said: "It is a dream come true. I've supported the club since birth. To come on and score at the Kop End is amazing, it doesn't feel true. It feels like I'm in a film. The second one was just pure joy, it didn't feel like it could come to me, I was happy with one. I lost all composure. I don't know what my dad is going to be doing now because he was in tears when I made my debut. I'm grateful for the opportunities I'm getting right now."

A familiar face has already praised Danns

A former Sunderland manager has already praised Danns following that two-goal display against Southampton as Roy Keane said: "I was probably more impressed with that goal [Danns' third] than maybe his first goal. Just that reaction...look it's amazing. When the shot comes in he's on the move, defender's on their heels - instincts! He made it look easy."