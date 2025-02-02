A former Sunderland manager has landed a surprise new role.

Former Sunderland manager Simon Grayson has already shown he is not averse to taking on an unexpected managerial role.

The man who took charge of the Black Cats during the first three months of the 2017/18 season following the departure of David Moyes has gained extensive managerial experience after taking charge of the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End prior to his arrival at the Stadium of Light. Grayson has spells with Bradford City, Blackpool and Fleetwood Town following his departure from Sunderland - but it would be safe to say his next move caught a few onlookers by surprise.

The former Aston Villa and Leicester City defender agreed to a managerial role with Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC during the summer of 2022 and spent 18 months at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Grayson came close to leading his side to glory as they reached the Super League Final during his first season in charge before suffering penalty shoot-out heartache against ATK Mohun Bagan after the two sides at shared four goals over 120 minutes.

Grayson has been out of work since returning to England in December 2023 but has worked as a pundit and is a regular visitor to Sunderland’s National League neighbours Gateshead, where his son Joe is part of the Tynesiders’ squad. However, the former Black Cats boss is now set for another Asian adventure after he confirmed he had agreed to become head coach of Nepalese club Lalitpur City ahead of their new Super League season. Grayson’s new side are actually defending champions of the franchise league after they saw off Dhangadhi FC in the last Super League Final in December 2023.

Confirming his new role in a post on his Instagram account, Grayson said: “I’m delighted to have joined Lalitpur City Football Club for the 2025 Nepal Super League. Even though it’s only a short two-month league, I’m really looking forward to coaching players, developing a team, and improving the standard of Nepalese football both on and off the pitch. Working with players on a daily basis is something I love doing, and working in a different country always takes you out of your comfort zone and to a new level of experience. Can’t wait to get out to Nepal in March. Thanks to Gamechanger FA for helping with this deal.”