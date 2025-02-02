Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland youngster’s name has been linked with a move to League One during the transfer window

Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly has been linked with a move to Stockport County.

Kelly made his first team debut for Sunderland during the 2022-23 season under Alex Neil in the Carabao Cup but has predominately played for the club’s under-21 team since. The attacker made the bench six times for the first team last season but wasn’t brought on. Kelly was also on the bench for this season’s game against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light.

Kelly, formerly of Manchester City, enjoyed a stint at Darlington, managed by ex-Newcastle United man Steve Watson, earlier this season in the National League North, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Matty Young, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at the club last season.

However, The Sun are now reporting that the 21-year-old is on his way to high-flying League One side Stockport County on loan. The EFL club lost Louie Barry earlier in the window after the 15-goal winger was recalled by Aston Villa before joining Hull City on loan. Kelly scored three goals in 18 games during his time on loan with Darlington earlier this season.

In other news, Everton have been linked with a double swoop for two Sunderland players in recent days. Firstly, the Premier League club are now being linked with a move for teenager Tommy Watson. Reports have suggested that Brighton have seen an £8million offer turned down, with Sunderland hoping to get £10million for the homegrown talent.

Everton, who are managed by former Black Cats boss David Moyes, were also thought to be keen on a deal for Sunderland captain Dan Neil. However, that transfer exit is thought to be very unlikely at this stage. Moyes is reportedly keen on a £12million deal after keeping tabs on the 23-year-old since seeing him in the academy while he was Black Cats boss. Though with Sunderland competing at the top end of the Championship and Neil captaining the club, Neil’s exit this window feels a long shot.

Last week, Moyes was asked about potential recruits and confirmed the club would be looking at Championship talent to boost their squad, though the Toffees boss stopped short of mentioning Neil by name.