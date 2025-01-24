Another impressive home crowd will hope to roar Sunderland on to another home win to boost their promotion bid when they host Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon.

Remarkably, after losing just under half of their 23 home games last season, the Black Cats are unbeaten in their 13 league fixtures at the Stadium of Light during the current campaign. Of those 13 games, only Bristol City, West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United and Coventry City have claimed a point from their visit to Wearside and it seems Sunderland’s home form will dictate just how successful their promotion bid will be.

Impressively, Sunderland have posted attendances of over 40,000 in eight of their home games this season as the Wearside faithful continue to get behind Le Bris and his players in their bid to end an eight-year absence from the top flight. But how do Sunderland’s average home attendances compare to their rivals across the second tier?