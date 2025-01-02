The 68 brilliant photos of Sunderland fans as 42,276 watch superb Sheffield United win at Stadium of Light - gallery

By James Copley

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:57 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 08:57 GMT

Sunderland defeated Sheffield United on New Year’s Day - and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action

Sunderland started the new year with a vital win over promotion rivals Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

Strikes from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor either side of Luke O’Nien’s own goal proved the difference, after Anthony Patterson had saved a penalty from Kieffer Moore.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light:

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 17
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSheffield UnitedStadium of Light
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice