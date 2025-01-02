Sunderland started the new year with a vital win over promotion rivals Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light.

Strikes from Eliezer Mayenda and Wilson Isidor either side of Luke O’Nien’s own goal proved the difference, after Anthony Patterson had saved a penalty from Kieffer Moore.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the game against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light for the 2-1 victory over Sheffield United on New Year's Day | Frank Reid Photo Sales