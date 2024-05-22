Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two former Sunderland players are expected to head out on loan during the summer transfer window.

James McConnell joined Liverpool from Sunderland at under-15 level and was one of several impressive and high-profile youngsters to depart the Stadium of Light under the ownership of Madrox following the club's relegation to League One.

The 19-year-old Morpeth-born midfielder signed a professional contract with the club shortly after his 17th birthday, with his stay extended in October 2022 after he agreed another long-term deal with the Premier League giants.

McConnell started for Liverpool against Norwich City in the FA Cup earlier this season and managed to chip in with an assist for Curtis Jones. McConnell ended the season with three Premier League appearances to his name, alongside two in the Europa League, two in the FA Cup and two in the Carabao Cup, including minutes during Liverpool’s win over Chelsea in the final at Wembley Stadium.

The Echo has learned that Liverpool are exploring the possibility of loaning McConnell out to a Championship team during the 2024-25 season as The Reds look to push the player into the next phase of his development and ensure he plays the required first-team minutes going forward.

The player’s future this summer will hinge on the views of new manager Arne Slot, who will take over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield when clubs return for pre-season, though it is expected at this point that a loan move is the most likely scenario as things stand.

It is not yet clear whether Sunderland would be interested in McConnell’s return to Wearside after the departure of club captain and midfielder Corry Evans, though transfer chiefs have tracked the youngster since his departure from the Academy of Light.

Former Sunderland man Joe Hugill - who also spent time at Newcastle United as a youngster - is also likely to head out on loan again this summer after his return to Manchester United following last season’s move to Burton Albion in League One

After coming through the ranks at Sunderland, Hugill, 20, signed for United when he was 16, amid interest from multiple Premier League clubs. Hugill was part of United's pre-season squad last year and regularly trained with Erik ten Hag’s first-team squad. The striker was also part of the club's matchday squad four times before January before joining Burton on loan.

The young striker signed a new deal with The Reds before heading out on loan, which will keep him at the club until 2026, with the option of an extra year. Hugill scored one goal and chipped in with three assists in 18 matches for the League One club.

