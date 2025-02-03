It looks set to be a busy conclusion to transfer deadline day on Wearside

Sunderland and Brighton remain in talks over a potential deal for winger Tommy Watson.

Brighton revived their longstanding interest in Watson late last week but as of yet have not reached Sunderland's valuation and have had their initial bids turned down.

The Black Cats have been consistent in their stance that they do not want to lose Watson, especially if they are unable to secure a replacement. Watson has 18 months left on his current contract and appears unlikely to sign an extension, and so there is an acceptance that he may well leave before the 11pm deadline if Brighton do up their offer.

Sunderland are working on potential wingers they could recruit today as a result, and have a strong and longstanding interest in Brighton's Simon Adingra. As revealed by The Daily Mail's Craig Hope, the Black Cats have expressed an interest in an initial loan deal for the 23-year-old. It's thought that a deal would be difficult to strike and as such, Sunderland are continuing to monitor other options.

Speaking last week, head coach Regis Le Bris said: “If Tommy did leave, we have to replace him. We need two wingers on each flank, this is a better balance. Enzo can play here but only because we don't have others available at the moment.”

Despite reports linking the Black Cats with Southampton striker Adam Armstrong, The Echo understands that there is no interest in the 27-year-old. Sunderland are working towards the addition of Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns on loan until the end of the season, and a deal is thought to be very close. With Wilson Isidor, Eliezer Mayenda and Ahmed Abdullahi, Danns would complete the striking options at the club for what remains of the season.

Any additional forward will be a winger, who could offer competition in the event of Watson's departure. It's a very fast-moving situation, and it this stage very difficult to predict what the end outcome will be. There could be some other departures at Sunderland before the window closes, with the club keen to find some solutions for players struggling for game time. Abdoullah Ba and Joe Anderson are amongst those who could leave if an acceptable solution for all parties is found, while some of the club's academy prospects could head out on loan. However, it's worth noting that National League clubs can sign players on a youth loan outside of the window, so those deals do not necessarily have to be completed today.