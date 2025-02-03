Sunderland are set to sanction a number of transfer deals on deadline day

It could well be a busy deadline day for Sunderland, with a number of deals still in play ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Here, we run you through the deals that could yet happen...

Tommy Watson - Brighton (permanent)

Brighton revived their longstanding interest in the Sunderland winger last week but have thus far been unable to meet Sunderland's valuation. The Black Cats are very reluctant to sell the 18-year-old in this window as they don't have a lot of depth on the left wing and Watson is closing in on a return to fitness. At the same time, he only has 18 months left on his current deal and so a huge offer would clearly be difficult to refuse. As of yet, that hasn't been forthcoming but it's a deal that can't be ruled out. Sunderland may ultimately have to weigh up whether they can afford to lose another player in a position where they are currently short of options, even if the scope for reinvestment in future windows would then be significant. On the other side of the coin, they have to determine what kind of offers might be on the table in the summer if Watson does head into the final year of his contract and opts against signing a new one. It's one to watch, without a doubt.

Jayden Danns/new striker - in

The need for a recognised centre forward is a little less pressing than it was a couple of months ago, with both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda doing well and enjoying the full trust of Régis Le Bris Le Bris. Still, it's clear that Sunderland are an injury away from being left light and at times this season, they haven't quite been able to find the clinical edge that could be the difference between the top two and the play offs. Ideally Sunderland would recruit one forward player capable of covering a few positions across the frontline, but they could instead sign two players - one of which would be a more orthodox number nine. They have been strongly linked with a move for Liverpool youngster Jayden Danns, though the striker has other suitors in the Championship. Generally Sunderland have been looking for targets with proven senior experience, but the 19-year-old has a big reputation. Sunderland were also linked on Sunday night with a move for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye.

New winger - in

As explained above, Sunderland want more depth in their forward line and they could do that by either recruiting one versatile player or by adding both a more orthodox striker and a winger. They had been in talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign Marcus Edwards, for example, though the former Spurs youngster is set to join Burnley. If Watson was to join Brighton or another Premier League club, then this would become something of a must. Definitely one to watch.

Trai Hume - Fulham

Reputable sources in Northern Ireland over the weekend reported that Fulham were interested in a move for Hume. In truth, it seems highly unlikely that Sunderland will sanction a sale. Hume is the only natural right back in the squad and to lose him so close to the end of the deadline would have a huge impact on the promotion push. He is also under contract for a number of years, and so there is no financial pressure to sell. You can never rule out an astronomical offer, but Sunderland would absolutely have to recruit themselves. It's an unlikely one.

Caden Kelly - Stockport County

The talented attacking midfielder has been on loan in the National League North with Darlington, but that is due to expire and so Sunderland have a decision to make. Kelly has been linked with a move to Stockport County, which would represent a remarkable opportunity for the 21-year-old to jump three divisions and join a League One promotion chase. If Kelly is to join an EFL club then it will have to happen before 11pm tomorrow, but he could join a non-league club at any time.

Abdoullah Ba - out

Le Bris confirmed on Friday that there had been a lot of interest in Ba, which will surely lead to his departure on deadline day. Talks have been held over both loan and permanent deals, with Sunderland open to both as long as it's the right opportunity for all parties. Ba needs to be playing and so a solution needs to be found on Monday.

Joe Anderson - Exeter City

The League One side reached the outline of an agreement with Sunderland to sign Anderson on a permanent deal late last week, and its understood that is essentially up to the player now to decide whether he wants to make the move. In theory, possible that other clubs could come into the equation before the 11pm deadline. Anderson may also yet to decide to wait until the summer and weigh up his options then.

Jewison Bennette - out

Like Abdoullah Ba, Bennette's prospects of first-team football are remote and he needs to find a club where he will play regularly. In theory, he could still leave beyond deadline day as there are some leagues around the world whose windows open later than the UK.

Harrison Jones - loan

Sunderland have been looking for the right loan opportunity for Jones this month and if he is to go to an EFL club, it will have to be before 11pm on Monday. However, he could go on loan to a National League club beyond that deadline and so this might be one that runs beyond deadline day,

Matthew Orr - in

According to ESPN, Sunderland and Newcastle United are both keen on signing 17-year-old Linfield defender Matthew Orr. Lindfield is of course the club from which Sunderland recruited Trai Hume. Would be one for the future if it were to happen.