3 . Oliver Dovin - out

Established himself as Coventry City's number one this season but is facing a long spell on the sidelines with an ACL injury. After some high-profile errors, Frank Lampard replaced Brad Collins with Ben Wilson for the final day of the season. The former Sunderland youngster produced an excellent display in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough and now looks in line to face his former club. | Getty Images